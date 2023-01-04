Inmate found dead at Ark. prison

BRICKEYS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Department of Corrections officials say an inmate was found dead on December 30.

Staff found the man dead in his locked cell at East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys just before 3 a.m.

Officials say his death was an apparent suicide.

The man was identified as 50-year-old Shane Carmen, who was serving a 40-year sentence for a robbery in Boone County.

ADOC says there was be an internal investigation into Carmen’s death, and Arkansas State Police are also conducting an investigation into his death.

