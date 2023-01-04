Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Inmate found dead at Ark. prison

generic image of prison
generic image of prison(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRICKEYS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Department of Corrections officials say an inmate was found dead on December 30.

Staff found the man dead in his locked cell at East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys just before 3 a.m.

Officials say his death was an apparent suicide.

The man was identified as 50-year-old Shane Carmen, who was serving a 40-year sentence for a robbery in Boone County.

ADOC says there was be an internal investigation into Carmen’s death, and Arkansas State Police are also conducting an investigation into his death.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake, now back in custody
The scene outside Academy Sports & Outdoors in Collierville.
TBI called to investigate after officer fires shots at shoplifting suspects in Collierville
Metro Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown...
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued after allegedly involved in attack of minor, DA’s Office not pursuing criminal charges
Catonya Smith
Woman arrested for stabbing husband, killing him

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Suspects identified in Collierville shoplifting that led to shooting
Suspects identified in Collierville shoplifting that led to shooting
$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history