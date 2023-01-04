Fire system was inspected hours before fatal fire at senior living facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The senior living facility that was the scene of a deadly fire last week was ill-equipped to handle such a fire, officials say.

The fire claimed the life of one of the residents living there, a 72-year-old man. Forty-five other residents have spent time in hotels, many having lost everything.

Managing Member Vanecia Kimbrow says on the day of the fire, all major systems were checked from fire safety services.

“Our systems failed,” she said. She says the fire department couldn’t get to the residence quickly because the fire lane was blocked to give another neighboring community a private driveway.

She says fire safety services were on the property the day of the fire for hours restoring water, but the fire safety system was “red tagged,” meaning the staff was ordered to do checks of the property every 30 minutes to an hour.

The alarm system did not fail, but the sprinklers were not functioning.

Officials confirmed the fire started in his room.

Memphis Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

