78-year-old man has ear, part of face chewed off during attack, police say

Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m. where witnesses reported an attack on a man and a lot of blood.
By FOX 12 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A 78-year-old man lost an ear in a grisly attack in Oregon early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m., where witnesses reported an attack on a man and a lot of blood, KPTV reported.

Police said they found the attacker still on top of the victim and pulled him off.

According to police, the suspect “had chewed off the victim’s ear and part of his face. The injury was so severe that responders could see the victim’s skull.”

The 78-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

Police initially booked the suspect under the fake name of “El Baker” because that’s all he would give them.

But later, through fingerprints, they discovered his true identity is Koryn Kraemer, 25, who had recently moved to Portland from the state of Georgia.

Authorities are investigating whether drug use may have played a part in Kraemer’s behavior.

Kraemer was booked for second-degree assault.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

