Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

$4 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi; largest in state history

(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A $4 million lottery ticket has been sold in Mississippi - the largest in Mississippi Lottery history.

According to the Mississippi Lottery, the Mega Millions ticket was sold in Byram.

The $1 million prize skyrocketed to $4 million when the player plunked down an extra $1 for the Megaplier option in the Tuesday night drawing.

“We are thrilled to see such a big win in Mississippi,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Last week we had a $1 million Mega Millions winner from Moss Point. The winner from the drawing last night is the largest amount won since the Mississippi Lottery began in November of 2019.”

The lottery retailer who sold the winning ticket is eligible to receive $5,000, Hewitt said.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake, now back in custody
The scene outside Academy Sports & Outdoors in Collierville.
TBI called to investigate after officer fires shots at shoplifting suspects in Collierville
Metro Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown...
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued after allegedly involved in attack of minor, DA’s Office not pursuing criminal charges
Catonya Smith
Woman arrested for stabbing husband, killing him

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
MPD investigating fire that leaves man dead in car
1 man, 2 juveniles injured after car crash near
1 man, 2 juveniles injured after car crash on Riverdale Dr.
Frayser Blvd shooting
Man dead after shooting in Frayser
Keveon Black arrested for second-degree murder.
Man arrested for shooting near Orange Mound, says MPD