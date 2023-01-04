2 crime scenes emerge outside Collierville shopping center, investigation underway

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Police Department is currently on the scene of an incident at the Academy Sports on New Byhalia Road.

A crime scene has erupted outside the store with the entire parking lot taped off.

Police say a second crime scene has been established around the block at the Malco theater that stems from the same call.

Police ask that citizens avoid these areas while the investigation is active.

Police say all suspects are in custody and there are no threats to the public at this time.

