Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 crime scenes emerge outside Collierville shopping center, investigation underway

The scene outside Academy Sports & Outdoors in Collierville.
The scene outside Academy Sports & Outdoors in Collierville.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Police Department is currently on the scene of an incident at the Academy Sports on New Byhalia Road.

A crime scene has erupted outside the store with the entire parking lot taped off.

Police say a second crime scene has been established around the block at the Malco theater that stems from the same call.

Police ask that citizens avoid these areas while the investigation is active.

Police say all suspects are in custody and there are no threats to the public at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake, now back in custody
Metro Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown...
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals

Latest News

The man charged with first degree murder, who was released on his own recognizance without...
First-degree murder suspect back in custody after ‘process error’ allowed his surprising release
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 3, 2022
Riverbend Apartments in West Memphis
40 rescued from West Memphis apartment complex as heavy rain flooded Crittenden County
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued after allegedly involved in attack of minor, DA’s Office not pursuing criminal charges