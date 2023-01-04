16-year-old killed on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl in Downtown Memphis.
The shooting took place on Adams Avenue at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday.
MPD found the teen with gunshot wounds.
She was taken to the hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.
A video shows a dark-colored sedan pulling out of a driveway onto the street and then making a U-turn in an intersection.
Another vehicle pulls out of the same driveway, comes in contact with the sedan, and a suspect in the sedan fired shots.
Moments later a white minivan comes out of the driveway and fired more shots at the vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
