Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

16-year-old killed on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl in Downtown Memphis.

The shooting took place on Adams Avenue at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday.

MPD found the teen with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

A video shows a dark-colored sedan pulling out of a driveway onto the street and then making a U-turn in an intersection.

Another vehicle pulls out of the same driveway, comes in contact with the sedan, and a suspect in the sedan fired shots.

Moments later a white minivan comes out of the driveway and fired more shots at the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake, now back in custody
The scene outside Academy Sports & Outdoors in Collierville.
TBI called to investigate after officer fires shots at shoplifting suspects in Collierville
Metro Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown...
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued after allegedly involved in attack of minor, DA’s Office not pursuing criminal charges
Catonya Smith
Woman arrested for stabbing husband, killing him

Latest News

Teen killed on Christmas
16-year-old killed on Christmas Day
generic image of prison
Inmate found dead at Ark. prison
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19