16-year-old killed on Christmas Day in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl in Downtown Memphis.

The shooting took place on Adams Avenue at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday.

MPD found the teen with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

A video shows a dark-colored sedan pulling out of a driveway onto the street and then making a U-turn in an intersection.

Another vehicle pulls out of the same driveway, comes in contact with the sedan, and a suspect in the sedan fired shots.

Moments later a white minivan comes out of the driveway and fired more shots at the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

