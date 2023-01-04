1 man, 2 juveniles injured after car crash on Riverdale Dr.

Toy Truck Drive
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that left three injured on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Riverdale Drive and Stateline Road at 3:40 a.m.

Two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

A man was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to the SCSO, it was a two-vehicle crash involving a stolen car.

