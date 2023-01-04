1 man, 2 juveniles injured after car crash on Riverdale Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that left three injured on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Riverdale Drive and Stateline Road at 3:40 a.m.
Two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
A man was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
According to the SCSO, it was a two-vehicle crash involving a stolen car.
SCSO traffic investigators are on scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a stolen vehicle at about 3:40 am at Riverdale Drive and Stateline Road in southeast Shelby County. Shelby County Fire Department transported two male juveniles in critical condition to Regional One. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hzxBBwc6np— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 4, 2023
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.