Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to our first round of rain and thunderstorms in the New Year

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent cold front will move through the Mid-South early Tuesday bringing the potential for strong to severe storms for much of the Mid-South overnight into tomorrow morning. Heavy rain, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes will be possible with this system. Rainfall is expect to average a half inch to as much as two inches in some areas.

TONIGHT: Rain and Thunderstorms with a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Early morning rain and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midday along with a South wind at 10 to 15 and highs near 70.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Gradually Clearing clouds with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of morning rain, high temperatures in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43
One person is dead and three others were seriously injured after a retaining wall collapsed,...
BYU football player killed, 3 injured after retaining wall collapses in Hawaii
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 2, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day due heavy rainfall & strong to severe storms possible
Tracking a cold front that will bring several rounds of rain and storms to the Mid-South...
Sagay's Monday afternoon First Alert Forecast 1/2/23