Your First Alert to our first round of rain and thunderstorms in the New Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent cold front will move through the Mid-South early Tuesday bringing the potential for strong to severe storms for much of the Mid-South overnight into tomorrow morning. Heavy rain, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes will be possible with this system. Rainfall is expect to average a half inch to as much as two inches in some areas.

TONIGHT: Rain and Thunderstorms with a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Early morning rain and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midday along with a South wind at 10 to 15 and highs near 70.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Gradually Clearing clouds with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of morning rain, high temperatures in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.