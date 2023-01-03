Woman arrested for stabbing husband, killing him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman they say fatally stabbed her husband.

Police were called to the area of Peabody Avenue and East Street on January 1 where a man was on the ground with a stab wound.

Witnesses say Catonya Smith got into an altercation with her husband Jermaine Smith and stabbed him.

Officers found Smith inside her apartment and she told them the red stains on the wall and floor were tomato sauce from a meatloaf.

Catonya Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

