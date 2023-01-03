Toy Truck Drive
Woman arrested for stabbing husband, killing him

Catonya Smith
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman they say fatally stabbed her husband.

Police were called to the area of Peabody Avenue and East Street on January 1 where a man was on the ground with a stab wound.

Witnesses say Catonya Smith got into an altercation with her husband Jermaine Smith and stabbed him.

Officers found Smith inside her apartment and she told them the red stains on the wall and floor were tomato sauce from a meatloaf.

Catonya Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

