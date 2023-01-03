Toy Truck Drive
Widespread rain and thunderstorms continue this morning

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Radar will remain active this morning as a potent cold front moves through the Mid-South early Tuesday. We are still anticipating all modes of severe weather...but I think the flood threat will by the main issue going forward this evening. Storm Total rainfall amounts between 1-3 inches, locally higher amounts especially northwest of I-40 through Tuesday night. A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until 4 AM.

TODAY: Early morning rain and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midday along with a South wind at 10 to 15 and highs near 70.

TONIGHT: Gradually Clearing clouds with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of morning rain, high temperatures in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid 30s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

