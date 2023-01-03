Toy Truck Drive
Two people arrested in boxcar burglary

Devonta Lipscomb & Shekeva Taylor
Devonta Lipscomb & Shekeva Taylor(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested two people for a boxcar burglary.

MPD responded to a boxcar burglary at Hernando Road and Effie Road on Dec. 2, at 5:52 p.m.

According to officers, Devonta Lipscomb and Shekeva Tayor, ran from police when they arrived on the scene.

Police caught Lipscomb as he allegedly ran away on foot.

MPD says they saw Taylor leave in a Chevy Malibu, but she was later arrested.

The suspects allegedly broke into five boxcars and stole $60,000 in merchandise, said MPD. The boxes contained Nike products but were returned to the railroad company.

Lipscomb and Taylor are charged with burglary and theft of property $60,000-$250,000.

Also, Lipscomb is charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and evading arrest on foot.

His bond has been set at $15,000, and Taylor does not have a bond yet.

