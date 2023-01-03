The rain is over and sun returns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with sun at times this afternoon. Highs will still be near 70. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Some passing clouds are still possible with lows in the mid 40s. Winds will be west at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s with overnight lows in the low 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the mid 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

