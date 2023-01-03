NWS surveys overnight damage after tornado touches down in DeSoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that a tornado touched down in DeSoto County during overnight storms.

The agency says it is still trying to determine the tornado’s Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale) rating.

The tornado’s path has yet to be mapped.

