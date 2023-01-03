New year, new job: Expert shares tips for job seekers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With news of layoffs, hiring freezes and rescinded offers, we’re looking at the 2023 employment market and sharing tips for job seekers heading into the new year.

Angela Copeland, founder of Copeland Coaching, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how job seekers can negotiate the best offer and what types of jobs are in demand.

She also shared advice for hiring managers on how to land the best talent.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.