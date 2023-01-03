Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

New year, new job: Expert shares tips for job seekers

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With news of layoffs, hiring freezes and rescinded offers, we’re looking at the 2023 employment market and sharing tips for job seekers heading into the new year.

Angela Copeland, founder of Copeland Coaching, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how job seekers can negotiate the best offer and what types of jobs are in demand.

She also shared advice for hiring managers on how to land the best talent.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Metro Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown...
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
New year, new job: Expert shares tips for job seekers
News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Devonta Lipscomb & Shekeva Taylor
Two people arrested in boxcar burglary