Multiple streets flooded in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Be extremely cautious as you travel. Due to heavy rains there is flooding throughout the city.

Those flooded roads include:

S. Main flooded at tunnel

Water holding in road on Main at Boyce

Water holding on Rd on Maple at Lauderdale

Peeler /Simonton intersection down to Rose has severe flooding. Road way is not visible.

S. Main at tunnel: barrels in place to block roadway

Both Right lanes on Hwy 51 from Bert Johnston to Liberty flooded

W. Pleasant at 51 flooded

S.college tunnel flooded

W Liberty at creek at 51 flooded.

Hill and high

Long and Alston

Wortham and Wooten

Simonton at sunrise

Simonton near flood lights past Tennessee

