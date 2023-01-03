Toy Truck Drive
Multiple streets flooded in Covington

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Be extremely cautious as you travel. Due to heavy rains there is flooding throughout the city.

Those flooded roads include:

  • S. Main flooded at tunnel
  • Water holding in road on Main at Boyce
  • Water holding on Rd on Maple at Lauderdale
  • Peeler /Simonton intersection down to Rose has severe flooding. Road way is not visible.
  • S. Main at tunnel: barrels in place to block roadway
  • Both Right lanes on Hwy 51 from Bert Johnston to Liberty flooded
  • W. Pleasant at 51 flooded
  • S.college tunnel flooded
  • W Liberty at creek at 51 flooded.
  • Hill and high
  • Long and Alston
  • Wortham and Wooten
  • Simonton at sunrise
  • Simonton near flood lights past Tennessee

