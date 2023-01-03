Multiple streets flooded in Covington
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Be extremely cautious as you travel. Due to heavy rains there is flooding throughout the city.
Those flooded roads include:
- S. Main flooded at tunnel
- Water holding in road on Main at Boyce
- Water holding on Rd on Maple at Lauderdale
- Peeler /Simonton intersection down to Rose has severe flooding. Road way is not visible.
- S. Main at tunnel: barrels in place to block roadway
- Both Right lanes on Hwy 51 from Bert Johnston to Liberty flooded
- W. Pleasant at 51 flooded
- S.college tunnel flooded
- W Liberty at creek at 51 flooded.
- Hill and high
- Long and Alston
- Wortham and Wooten
- Simonton at sunrise
- Simonton near flood lights past Tennessee
