MLGW volunteers will deliver energy kits for annual MLK Day of Service

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water will partner with Leadership Memphis and First Baptist Church-Broad for its annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on January 13, according to a press release from MLGW.

From 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., volunteers will work in small groups to deliver free small energy kits across the Binghampton community. Volunteers will gather at First Baptist Church, 2835 Broad Avenue, in the Family Life Center.

MLGW will also host a free EnergySmart Workshop in the Family Center from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This free event is open to all customers and will give energy efficiency tips. Participants in the workshop will receive a free large energy kit.

