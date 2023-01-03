MFD rescues man from flooding tent
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a floodwater rescue early Tuesday morning.
Around 4:25 a.m. firefighters found a man trapped inside a tent in Nonconnah Creek.
He was rescued at 4:59 a.m. and taken to the hospital.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.