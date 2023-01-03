MFD rescues man from flooding tent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a floodwater rescue early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:25 a.m. firefighters found a man trapped inside a tent in Nonconnah Creek.

He was rescued at 4:59 a.m. and taken to the hospital.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.