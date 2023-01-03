Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Whitehaven that left a man dead.
Officers responded to a shooting on Devon Drive at 9:06 p.m.
A man was pronounced dead on scene say MPD.
MPD detained a man.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.