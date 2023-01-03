Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Whitehaven that left a man dead.

Officers responded to a shooting on Devon Drive at 9:06 p.m.

A man was pronounced dead on scene say MPD.

MPD detained a man.

This is an ongoing investigation.

