Lightning strike causes vacant house fire in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire at Massey Manor Lane at 2:51 a.m.

A lightning strike from the severe thunderstorm caused it.

There were no injuries were reported.

