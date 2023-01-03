Lightning strike causes vacant house fire in East Memphis
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire at Massey Manor Lane at 2:51 a.m.
A lightning strike from the severe thunderstorm caused it.
There were no injuries were reported.
