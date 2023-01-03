Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Lightning strike causes vacant house fire in East Memphis

Vacant house fire in East Memphis
Vacant house fire in East Memphis(Raymond Chiozza)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire at Massey Manor Lane at 2:51 a.m.

A lightning strike from the severe thunderstorm caused it.

There were no injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Metro Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown...
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
Gary Taylor
Man charged with first-degree murder released by mistake
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals

Latest News

Devonta Lipscomb & Shekeva Taylor
Two people arrested in boxcar burglary
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Memphis Fire Department
MFD rescues man from flooding tent
(Source: AP)
Multiple streets flooded in Covington