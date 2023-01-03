Toy Truck Drive
DA’s Office: Grizzlies star Ja Morant sued after allegedly involved in attack of minor

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against Sacramento Kings, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)(Nikki Boertman | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant is being sued after allegedly being involved in an attack of a minor, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was asked about the lawsuit on Tuesday during practice and said he would not comment.

Statement from the Shelby County DA Office:

The DA’s office is aware of the incident, and after a careful review of the facts, decided that there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case. We cannot comment on a pending lawsuit.

We have confirmed with the family of the 17-year-old that they filed a civil lawsuit against Ja Morant back in September. All documents are sealed

The incident happened on July 26th at Morant’s house

The family attorney Rebecca Adelman said that they sent an official statement to the Associated Press, we have asked for that statement and an on-camera interview and are waiting to hear back on that.

