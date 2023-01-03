Drivers injured after car crash on Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left two injured.

Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Avenue near Belleair Drive at 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 2.

One driver was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The other was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation

