Drivers injured after car crash on Polar Ave.

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left two injured.

Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Avenue near Belleair Drive at 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 2.

One driver was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The other was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation

