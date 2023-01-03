Drivers injured after car crash on Polar Ave.
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left two injured.
Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Avenue near Belleair Drive at 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 2.
One driver was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The other was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation
