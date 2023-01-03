Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Cars partially submerged due to flooding on I-55

Flash Flood I-55
Flash Flood I-55(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-55 exit at McLemore Avenue is under a flash flood.

Traffic is at a standstill in both directions. Several cars are partially submerged.

This is near The Memphis and Arkansas Bridge.

If you are traveling from West Memphis into downtown you will be met with traffic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Metro Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown...
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43

Latest News

385 at Ridgeway closed due to multi-vehicle crash
Traffic alert canceled for 385 East lanes
Memphis Police Department
4 in hospital after two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road
All traffic is blocked to I-240 westbound past the Mount Moriah exit.
Traffic blocked on I-240 due to 2-vehicle crash
The scene of the crash just before the eastbound Whitten Road exit.
1 dead after single-vehicle accident on I-40