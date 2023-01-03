Best Life: Going for your goals in 2023

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - The holidays usually come with plenty of calories, lots of holiday cheer, and plenty of New Year’s resolutions.

Just about 50% of Americans set at least one new year’s resolution and only eight percent keep them all year.

Many people plan to start 2023 with a new goal to quit smoking, lose weight, exercise more, and limit stress.

How can you ensure that your determination now sticks around past Valentine’s Day?

“Make a goal, long term, or short term, get prepared for it,” said Dylan Burtenshaw who is a personal trainer

On average, it takes more than two months before a new behavior becomes automatic, sixty-six days to be exact.

There are tricks to make your New Year’s resolutions stick.

First, prepare in advance and set your goals early. Next, take small steps. When you get a better feel for what is manageable for you, you can gradually increase the difficulty and commitment.

Also be consistent and aim to set aside the same time every day to work towards your goal. Focus on one resolution at a time and try to partner with someone if you can.

The American Society of Training found that people are 65% more likely to meet a goal after committing to another person.

Most importantly, if you fail, keep going: Reset, restart, and re-commit to reach your goals.

A study by the Journal of Clinical Psychology found that people who set New Year’s resolutions are ten times more likely to start fresh and change their lives than people who don’t set any goals.

Experts say if your mind keeps showing up, the rest will fall into place. Keep nudging yourself in the direction you’d like to go and don’t forget to be flexible and kind to yourself.

Stay positive by celebrating the progress that you make every day.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

