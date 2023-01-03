Toy Truck Drive
Al Roker to return to the ‘Today’ show this week

Al Roker is returning to the "Today" show after a health scare.
Al Roker is returning to the "Today" show after a health scare.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) – Fans of the “Today” show are getting some good news.

Al Roker is set to return to the show Friday.

The longtime weatherman has been out of work since November after a blood clot in his leg traveled to his lungs.

The blood clot led to two hospitalizations.

Roker missed weeks of work, and the issue also caused him to miss hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

Roker’s presence has been a staple at both of those traditions for years.

His co-workers on the show announced his expected return Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

