Vrabel: Dobbs to start at QB Saturday vs. Jacksonville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Joshua Dobbs will be making his second start for the Tennessee Titans in a must-win game on Saturday at Jacksonville, head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday.

During his Monday press conference, Vrabel said that Dobbs gives the Titans the best chance to win against the Jaguars.

The winner of Saturday’s game will win the AFC South and host a divisional playoff game the following weekend.

The Titans (7-9) signed Dobbs off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad on Dec. 21 after Ryan Tannehill was injured against on Dec. 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dobbs made his first NFL start on Dec. 29 at Nissan Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys. He completed 20 of 39 passes for 232 yards and his first NFL touchdown. He also threw an interception and rushed for 12 yards as the Titans sat several starters, including Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry.

The NFL announced Sunday night that the Titans and Jaguars (8-8) would play at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. The winner of the game will win the AFC South division.

