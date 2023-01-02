Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Vrabel: Dobbs to start at QB Saturday vs. Jacksonville

Winner of Titans-Jaguars game wins AFC South
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) throws to a receiver during an NFL football game...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) throws to a receiver during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By Chuck Morris and Chris Harris
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Joshua Dobbs will be making his second start for the Tennessee Titans in a must-win game on Saturday at Jacksonville, head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday.

During his Monday press conference, Vrabel said that Dobbs gives the Titans the best chance to win against the Jaguars.

The winner of Saturday’s game will win the AFC South and host a divisional playoff game the following weekend.

The Titans (7-9) signed Dobbs off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad on Dec. 21 after Ryan Tannehill was injured against on Dec. 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dobbs made his first NFL start on Dec. 29 at Nissan Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys. He completed 20 of 39 passes for 232 yards and his first NFL touchdown. He also threw an interception and rushed for 12 yards as the Titans sat several starters, including Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry.

The NFL announced Sunday night that the Titans and Jaguars (8-8) would play at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. The winner of the game will win the AFC South division.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43
One person is dead and three others were seriously injured after a retaining wall collapsed,...
BYU football player killed, 3 injured after retaining wall collapses in Hawaii
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals

Latest News

Memphis guard Kendric Davis (3) drives against an Auburn defender during the second half of an...
Kendric Davis wins 4th AAC Player of the Week award
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes against East Tennessee State during the...
Fourth-quarter comeback lifts Bulldogs to ReliaQuest Bowl victory
Mississippi State honors Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State honors Mike Leach on helmet
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket defended by Sacramento Kings...
Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings