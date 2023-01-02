Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One round of strong to severe storms is possible late this afternoon and evening with a second round arriving after midnight. All modes of severe weather are possible, with damaging wind and heavy rainfall and flooding are the primary hazards. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through late tonight as periods of heavy rainfall may result in widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches, with localized higher amounts possible.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 70 with southerly winds at 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms with lows falling near 60 degrees and southerly winds at 15-25 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers both days, highs in the low 50s and overnight low temperatures near 40 degrees.

