Ski Freeze takes to the Mighty Mississippi for the 46th year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the 46th year, Ski Freeze got dozens of people to brave the icy waters of the Mississippi River Sunday to ring in the new year.

“It took my breath away and I think half the Mississippi went up my nose,” said Matthew Kelley after he finished his ski run.

Kelley said he saw an ad for the event and it was too good to pass up.

“How many people can say they skied in the Mississippi River?” Kelley said. “I want as many experiences as I can out of life, this is just one of them.”

All proceeds of the event benefit The Dream Factory, a non-profit that turns the dreams of chronically ill kids in the Mid-South into realities.

President of the organizations Memphis chapter Bryan Juengling told Action News 5 there is no temperatures, including the arctic blast (hyperlink) we had last week, could’ve stopped this from happening.

“The only thing that’s ever stopped us was ice in the river,” Juengling said. “And that was just because we couldn’t get the boat in.”

Ashley Piskorski told Action News 5 she’s come from Dyersburg three years in a row for this event.

“This is not my first rodeo,” Ashley Piskorski told Action News 5. “It’s a fun thing and it really supports a great cause.”

The Dream Factory reports they make an average of $25-thousand during the Ski Freeze every year. Added up for all of the years Memphis has been getting into the frigid Big Muddy to ring in a new year and it comes out to over $350,000.

“It’s helped a lot of dreams come true for a lot of kids,” Juengling exclaimed.

