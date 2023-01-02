SCSO investigates car crash that leaves 4 injured
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred early Monday morning.
Shelby County Fire Department says they took four people to the hospital in critical condition around 2:20 a.m.
Three people were taken to Regional One Hospital and one to Methodist University.
The two-vehicle accident happened at Shelby Drive and Long Creek Road.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.