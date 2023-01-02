Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

New Daisy Theater to re-open soon

New Daisy Theater
New Daisy Theater(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Beale Street favorite is making a return in the new year.

Four years after unexpectedly shutting its doors, live music is coming back to the iconic New Daisy Theater.

The last show the theater held was in late 2018.

The venue is now looking for acts to book in 2023.

Paul Young, the President of the Downtown Memphis Commission says the the city reclaimed control the property recently and will be open for business by the middle of January.

“Memphis is known for our music, for our culture, for our soul, so to have a space on historic Beale Street where people can come hear live shows is really important so we’re excited about having the New Daisy back online for business,” Young said.

The New Daisy has hosted some big names over the years including The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Jack White and The Roots.

Young says the city taking ownership of the building is just a short-term plan, and they are still looking for long-term plans for management of the venue.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three others were seriously injured after a retaining wall collapsed,...
BYU football player killed, 3 injured after retaining wall collapses in Hawaii
Germantown Police Dept
Attempted kidnapping in Germantown, Saddle Creek parking lot
Only to the top half of William Krostek's home is visible from his driveway before he had an...
Man says contractors buried his home while clearing snow
Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt's family members spoke with 11 News about the two lives lost on...
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

Heavy rain and storms will arrive tomorrow and a few storms could be strong to severe
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast 1/1/23
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43
Mr. Del reflects on life of Gangsta Boo
Mr. Del reflects on life of Gangsta Boo
Ski Freeze on the Mississippi River
Ski Freeze takes to the Mighty Mississippi for the 46th year