New Daisy Theater to re-open soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Beale Street favorite is making a return in the new year.

Four years after unexpectedly shutting its doors, live music is coming back to the iconic New Daisy Theater.

The last show the theater held was in late 2018.

The venue is now looking for acts to book in 2023.

Paul Young, the President of the Downtown Memphis Commission says the the city reclaimed control the property recently and will be open for business by the middle of January.

“Memphis is known for our music, for our culture, for our soul, so to have a space on historic Beale Street where people can come hear live shows is really important so we’re excited about having the New Daisy back online for business,” Young said.

The New Daisy has hosted some big names over the years including The Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Jack White and The Roots.

Young says the city taking ownership of the building is just a short-term plan, and they are still looking for long-term plans for management of the venue.

