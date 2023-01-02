Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: Man charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into police cruiser

Fernando Lopez
Fernando Lopez(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man after they say he crashed into an MPD cruiser.

The crash happened on Winchester Road near Hickory Hill Road just after 8:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

After the crash, officers say the driver had vomit on himself, his eyes were bloodshot and there were beer cans inside the vehicle.

Police also say his 15-year-old son was in the passenger seat.

Fernando Lopez was charged with DUI/child endangerment, driving without a license and reckless driving.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43
One person is dead and three others were seriously injured after a retaining wall collapsed,...
BYU football player killed, 3 injured after retaining wall collapses in Hawaii
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals

Latest News

Metro Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Double Tree by Hilton in Downtown...
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
Tracking a cold front that will bring several rounds of rain and storms to the Mid-South...
Sagay's Monday afternoon First Alert Forecast 1/2/23
Ark. teen swore in as youngest mayor in US
Ark. teen sworn in as youngest mayor in US
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
SCSO investigates car crash that leaves 4 injured