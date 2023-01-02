MPD: Man charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into police cruiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man after they say he crashed into an MPD cruiser.

The crash happened on Winchester Road near Hickory Hill Road just after 8:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

After the crash, officers say the driver had vomit on himself, his eyes were bloodshot and there were beer cans inside the vehicle.

Police also say his 15-year-old son was in the passenger seat.

Fernando Lopez was charged with DUI/child endangerment, driving without a license and reckless driving.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.