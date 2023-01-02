Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring strong to severe storms to the Mid-South Monday.

An ENHANCED RISK (Level 3/5) encompasses Memphis and areas to the west.

TIMING: Two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms may develop late Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning as a strong upper level trough moves into the Mississippi Valley.

However, the better potential for a line of showers and thunderstorms will occur later Monday night (10 pm or after) into Tuesday morning along a cold front.

Severe Weather Risk Monday, Jan 2, 2023 (wmc)

HAZARDS: All modes of severe weather are possible, with damaging wind and heavy rainfall and flooding are the primary hazards.

First Round : The main threats will be gusty winds and small hail.

Second Round : Damaging winds will be the primary severe weather threat, with a secondary threat of short lived tornadoes and isolated flash flooding.

Storm Threats Monday, Jan 2, 2023 (wmc)

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 3 PM Monday to 6 AM Tuesday.

Periods of heavy rainfall may result in widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches, with localized higher amounts possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flood Watch in effect from 3 PM Monday to 6 AM Tuesday (wmc)

STAY ALERT: Prior to severe weather impacting the area, be sure to have your cell phones charged and multiple ways to receive severe weather warning information.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.