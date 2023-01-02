Toy Truck Drive
Mississippi State honors Mike Leach on helmet

Mississippi State honors Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State honors Coach Mike Leach(Mississippi State)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi State set aside its traditional school logos to honor former coach Mike Leach during the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday against Illinois.

The Bulldogs unveiled a special helmet design, which features a pirate flag on the side, on Monday morning. Leach, who was nicknamed “The Pirate,” fell ill at his home in Starkville, Mississippi, near the university.

He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles (200 kilometers) away. He died Dec. 12 from a heart condition. He was 61.

