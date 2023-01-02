Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man stabbed by known suspect on New Year’s Day, says MPD

Man stabbed by known suspect on New Years, says MPD
Man stabbed by known suspect on New Years, says MPD(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed just before midnight on New Year’s Day.

Memphis Police Department responded to a call in the Medical District on Vance Avenue on Sunday.

According to police, a man was stabbed and did not survive his injuries

A woman was detained, and the victim knew the suspect said MPD.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three others were seriously injured after a retaining wall collapsed,...
BYU football player killed, 3 injured after retaining wall collapses in Hawaii
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
Only to the top half of William Krostek's home is visible from his driveway before he had an...
Man says contractors buried his home while clearing snow
Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt's family members spoke with 11 News about the two lives lost on...
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day

Latest News

ET
Monday Morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 2, 2023
New Daisy Theater
New Daisy Theater to re-open soon
Heavy rain and storms will arrive tomorrow and a few storms could be strong to severe
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast 1/1/23
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43