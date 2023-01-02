Man stabbed by known suspect on New Year’s Day, says MPD
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed just before midnight on New Year’s Day.
Memphis Police Department responded to a call in the Medical District on Vance Avenue on Sunday.
According to police, a man was stabbed and did not survive his injuries
A woman was detained, and the victim knew the suspect said MPD.
