Man stabbed by known suspect on New Year’s Day, says MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed just before midnight on New Year’s Day.

Memphis Police Department responded to a call in the Medical District on Vance Avenue on Sunday.

According to police, a man was stabbed and did not survive his injuries

A woman was detained, and the victim knew the suspect said MPD.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.