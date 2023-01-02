Toy Truck Drive
Man charged in deadly West Memphis hit-and-run

Detario Allen
Detario Allen(West Memphis PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Police in West Memphis arrested a man after a fatal hit-and-run over the holiday weekend.

Authorities say Detario Allen was intoxicated when he hit 36-year-old Jamie Bailey on East Broadway Avenue.

Police found Bailey in the roadway with severe injuries just before 7 p.m. on December 30, and Bailey died the next day.

Officers were able to track down Allen as the driver of the vehicle and took him into custody.

Allen will be charged with negligent homicide after being charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, careless and prohibited driving and battery.

