Kendric Davis wins 4th AAC Player of the Week award

Memphis guard Kendric Davis (3) drives against an Auburn defender during the second half of an...
Memphis guard Kendric Davis (3) drives against an Auburn defender during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)(Erik Rank | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers star Kendric Davis is the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Davis is the first player to win the award four times in the span of six weeks, and it’s his ninth time winning the award as a Tiger.

Davis averaged 27.5 points with 8 assists, 4 steals and 4 rebounds for the week in a win over South Florida and a loss to Tulane.

The Tigers’ next contest comes Saturday when they host East Carolina at FedExForum.

