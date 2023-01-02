Toy Truck Drive
Ja Morant gives new signature shoe to young fan

Ja Morant gives away signature shoe
Ja Morant gives away signature shoe(Memphis Grizzlies)
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even after the holiday season, the giving spirit is still in for Ja Morant.

Morant gave away his new signature shoe, the Ja1′s after the Grizzlies started 2023 with a win against the Sacramento Kings.

Ja took off his kicks and found a young fan with a sign that said, “ready to jam out in my ja1′s, summer 2023.” Ja signed his game worn shoes and gave them to the young fan and also took pictures with the kid and his mom.

Zander Carr and his mother drove from Gallatin to Memphis for the game as a birthday present and left the game with the ultimate birthday gift, a new pair of kicks.

“I read the sign and from then on I knew who was getting the pair of shoes. You can tell how much he wanted it and loved it,” said Morant. “The great thing to see, leaves you speechless. You see somebody that big of a fan of you, to burst out and cry. It was even more crazy to see his mom crying as well. I know that touch, something they will never forget.”

Ja is hosting #Jas12DaysOfChristmas campaign. Fans should tell Morant why they deserve to be one of the first to receive his new signature shoe. On Jan. 12, he’ll pick 12 fans to send a pair to this spring.

Luckily for 9-year-old Carr, he’s already ready to jam out his ja1′s.

