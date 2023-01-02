Toy Truck Drive
Gangsta Boo, ‘Queen of Memphis,’ leaves lasting legacy

By Walter Murphy
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of 43-year-old foundational member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, is still under investigation Monday night.

According to Memphis Police, dispatch received a call Sunday around 2 p.m. for a DOA on East Raines Road in Whitehaven.

When they arrived, they found the woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Hot 107 radio host DJ Superman told Action News on 5 Monday that the loss will be felt for years to come, but the legacy she leaves on the female rap game will live forever.

“Gangsta Boo broke barriers,” DJ Superman said. “She gave women everywhere a blueprint to retool and rework themselves. On the East Coast you had Lil Kim, Foxy Brown. But we had Gangsta Boo wearing our crown.”

As news of her death flew through social media, so did the tributes to her life.

“She was always elevating women and representing Memphis,” said DJ Superman. “That’s why she will always be labeled the Queen of Memphis, you can’t revoke that title.”

Memphis Police Department said the autopsy results are still pending.

Gangsta Boo’s family released this statement to Action News 5:

“The Mitchell family is still in a tender place after a little over 24 hours from the loss of the beloved Gangsta Boo. At the conclusion of the autopsy the family will complete final arrangements.

As an iconic trailblazer of all kinds of music from pop, rock to hip-hop, our Queen of Memphis has determined to extend the growth and resources for southern talent and female artists worldwide.”

