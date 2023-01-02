First Alert Weather Day due to rounds of heavy rainfall & strong storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The entire Mid-South is under a severe weather risk through Tuesday morning. A cold front will bring several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South before noon Tuesday. Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and hail. Rainfall totals will be between 1-2″ which could lead to flooding especially in flood prone areas. As a result, A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 3 PM Monday to 6 AM Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms with lows falling near 60 degrees and southerly winds at 15-25 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with rain and storms early, highs near 70 and windy with southerly winds at 10-20 MPH.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A stray shower possible otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the lower 40s and southwest winds at 5-10 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers both days, highs in the low 50s and overnight low temperatures near 40 degrees.

