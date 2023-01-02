Day of Warmth helps those in need kick off new year right

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Midtown restaurant’s New Year’s Day tradition is giving back to our neighbors without a home.

Diana Jaimes and her daughter Isabella are stepping into the new year feeling refreshed and confident.

“I feel better, I feel rejuvenated, this feels like the new me -- new year, new me right?” Dianna James said.

It’s all because of the New Year’s Day of Warmth hosted by chef and restaurant owner Kelly English.

“What we do here on January 1 is not gonna solve the problem, but a lot of people doing small things could solve a problem,” English said.

English and his partners, along with many volunteers, started the event before the pandemic as way to give back on what’s typically a cold start to the new year.

Attendees get a hot breakfast, a fresh haircut and leave with warm clothes.

“It might really help a few people here, not just get a meal, but if you watch when people go to get their haircuts in the back, you can see the difference in the posture and the way they interact with people after that’s done and to this just represents a day of dignity for a group of Memphians who don’t get to experience dignity very often,” English said.

“I felt like you know, this is going to be the beginning of a new year so I feel a lot better for my own person as well for my daughter,” James said.

English said the event is a great way to start the year and an important reminder to give back.

