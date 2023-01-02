Toy Truck Drive
Ark. teen sworn in as youngest mayor in US

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EARLE, Ark (WMC) - The town of Earle officially has its new youngest black mayor.

Jaylen Smith sworn into the office on Monday morning with his family.

Smith says he plans to focus on public safety, housing, and building a grocery store in town.

He said he’d like to be president one day but right now his focus is on his new role as mayor while continuing his education through online classes.

