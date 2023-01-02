Toy Truck Drive
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground crew employee was “ingested into the engine.”
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – An employee with the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama was killed in an industrial accident on New Year’s Eve.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground crew employee was “ingested into the engine.”

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” MGM executive director Wade A. Davis said in a statement on Saturday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

The flight was set to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Fort Worth before the incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to officials.

NTSB officials said a preliminary report is expected within the next two to three weeks.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

