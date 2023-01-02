385 East lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department closed multiple lanes on 385 at Ridgeway Monday morning.
Due to a car crash, the eastbound lanes are blocked for an unspecified amount of time.
According to MPD dispatch, two people were taken to the hospital.
MPD suggests using a different route.
