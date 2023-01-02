Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

385 East lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash

385 at Ridgeway closed due to multi-vehicle crash
385 at Ridgeway closed due to multi-vehicle crash(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department closed multiple lanes on 385 at Ridgeway Monday morning.

Due to a car crash, the eastbound lanes are blocked for an unspecified amount of time.

According to MPD dispatch, two people were taken to the hospital.

MPD suggests using a different route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three others were seriously injured after a retaining wall collapsed,...
BYU football player killed, 3 injured after retaining wall collapses in Hawaii
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
Only to the top half of William Krostek's home is visible from his driveway before he had an...
Man says contractors buried his home while clearing snow
Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt's family members spoke with 11 News about the two lives lost on...
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
4 in hospital after two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road
All traffic is blocked to I-240 westbound past the Mount Moriah exit.
Traffic blocked on I-240 due to 2-vehicle crash
The scene of the crash just before the eastbound Whitten Road exit.
1 dead after single-vehicle accident on I-40
First responders are on the scene of the crash near Warford Street.
4 critically injured in crash on I-40