2021 study reports nearly 64% of people give up on New Year’s resolutions by end of January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite hopeful goals and resolutions, statistics show about 64% of people give up on their New Year’s resolutions after one month.

The study was published in the International Journal of Environment Research and Public Health in 2021.

For the start of 2023, higher Memphis in Midtown is offering free classes to encourage people to start their workout journeys. The gym staff is also encouraging people to bring an accountability partner.

“We thought, ‘let’s do a partner workout,” said gym owner Lauren Giovannetti. “Bring a friend and if you don’t have somebody doing this fitness journey with you, we’ll pair you up with a friend when you get here. It’s just all about doing it together.”

Giovannetti said overachieving with resolutions is another cause of people giving up.

“I think a lot of people make the mistake of thinking ‘oh, I’m going to work out an hour every day,” said Giovannetti. “I’m going to drop dead for my workout. Think about coming 30 minutes a day, three times a week, and build from there. Just make it part of your lifestyle. Making a big change, especially when it comes to health and wellness is not always easy.”

Nearly 50% of adults ages 18-25 have set a goal to improve their physical health this year, according to Forbes Health.

Other resolutions for people this year are to perform better at work, reduce alcohol intake, and improve mental health.

