2 separate shootings leave 2 in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to two separate shootings on early Monday morning.

One shooting happened in Bartlett at 12:47 a.m. on Oak Bark. While officers were on the scene, a man arrived at Methodist South by vehicle. He is listed in critical condition.

Less than an hour later, MPD responded to another shooting at Getwell and New Willow.

A man was taken to the hospital and was also in critical condition.

MPD says there is no suspect information for both shootings.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.