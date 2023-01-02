Toy Truck Drive
2 separate shootings leave 2 in critical condition

Memphis police respond to a homicide on Timberwood on Tuesday night (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to two separate shootings on early Monday morning.

One shooting happened in Bartlett at 12:47 a.m. on Oak Bark. While officers were on the scene, a man arrived at Methodist South by vehicle. He is listed in critical condition.

Less than an hour later, MPD responded to another shooting at Getwell and New Willow.

A man was taken to the hospital and was also in critical condition.

MPD says there is no suspect information for both shootings.

