Woman killed in New Year’s Eve hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night.

The incident happened at Winchester Road and Lake Park Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Police say a driver hit the woman and sped off eastbound down Winchester.

The unknown vehicle is likely to have front-end damage.

If you know anything that may assist the investigation, call 901-528-CASH.

