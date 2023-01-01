Woman killed in New Year’s Eve hit-and-run
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night.
The incident happened at Winchester Road and Lake Park Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Police say a driver hit the woman and sped off eastbound down Winchester.
The unknown vehicle is likely to have front-end damage.
If you know anything that may assist the investigation, call 901-528-CASH.
