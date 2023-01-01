Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman killed in New Year’s Eve hit-and-run

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night.

The incident happened at Winchester Road and Lake Park Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Police say a driver hit the woman and sped off eastbound down Winchester.

The unknown vehicle is likely to have front-end damage.

If you know anything that may assist the investigation, call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three others were seriously injured after a retaining wall collapsed,...
BYU football player killed, 3 injured after retaining wall collapses in Hawaii
Germantown Police Dept
Attempted kidnapping in Germantown, Saddle Creek parking lot
Only to the top half of William Krostek's home is visible from his driveway before he had an...
Man says contractors buried his home while clearing snow
Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt's family members spoke with 11 News about the two lives lost on...
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43
Fatal crash (gfx)
Driver killed after crashing into tree
ET
Tracking a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms to start the week
ET
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 1, 2023