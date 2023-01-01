Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Monday into Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following a overall nice and dry New Year’s weekend, another storm system will move into the Mid-South early this week.

WHEN: This system will bring widespread rain with the potential to produce strong to severe thunderstorms across the area Monday night into early Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has kept the Mid-South in a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5).

IMPACTS: Damaging gusts and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding are the main threats, but all modes of severe weather will be possible.

Severe Weather Risk for Monday night, Jan 2, 2023 (WMC)

Shower and thunderstorm development will increase throughout Monday, with the greatest severe weather threat occurring late Monday into early Tuesday.

Hourly Rain Chances for Monday, Jan 2, 2023 (WMC)

Rainfall totals will be between 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Localized heavy rainfall amounts may lead to flash flooding.

Potential Rainfall Monday-Tuesday, Jan 2-3, 2023 (WMC)

STAY ALERT: Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.