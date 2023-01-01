Toy Truck Drive
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Monday into Tuesday

By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following a overall nice and dry New Year’s weekend, another storm system will move into the Mid-South early this week.

WHEN: This system will bring widespread rain with the potential to produce strong to severe thunderstorms across the area Monday night into early Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has kept the Mid-South in a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5).

IMPACTS: Damaging gusts and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding are the main threats, but all modes of severe weather will be possible.

Severe Weather Risk for Monday night, Jan 2, 2023
Severe Weather Risk for Monday night, Jan 2, 2023(WMC)

Shower and thunderstorm development will increase throughout Monday, with the greatest severe weather threat occurring late Monday into early Tuesday.

Hourly Rain Chances for Monday, Jan 2, 2023
Hourly Rain Chances for Monday, Jan 2, 2023(WMC)

Rainfall totals will be between 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Localized heavy rainfall amounts may lead to flash flooding.

Potential Rainfall Monday-Tuesday, Jan 2-3, 2023
Potential Rainfall Monday-Tuesday, Jan 2-3, 2023(WMC)

