MPD: Man dead after hit-and-run in Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a hit-and-run that has left one man dead on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run at 6:16 p.m. on North Hollywood Street and Devoy Avenue.

A male pedestrian was struck and the driver of the vehicle drove away, according to police.

Police say the male was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased

Anyone with information should call 528-CASH.

