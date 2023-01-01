Toy Truck Drive
MPD: Man dead after hit-and-run in Hyde Park

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a hit-and-run that has left one man dead on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run at 6:16 p.m. on North Hollywood Street and Devoy Avenue.

A male pedestrian was struck and the driver of the vehicle drove away, according to police.

Police say the male was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased

Anyone with information should call 528-CASH.

