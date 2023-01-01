Toy Truck Drive
Kicking off 2023 warm & dry but rain & storms will arrive tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -There could be a few showers tonight and patchy fog will be possible again for some. The warmth will remain through midweek but we are tracking a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms Monday through early Tuesday. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with areas of patchy and a passing shower possible, lows near 60 and southerly winds at 5-10 MPH

TOMORROW: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely with high temperatures near 70 degrees, southerly winds at 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms with lows falling near 60 degrees and southerly winds at 15-25 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers both days, highs in the low 50s and overnight low temperatures near 40 degrees.

A warm & dry start to 2023 followed by rain & storms Monday