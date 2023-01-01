Dry and warm to start 2023 but another round of thunderstorms is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM. After the fog, temperatures will climb to near 70 degrees for our first day of 2023! The warmth will remain early next week but we are tracking a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms to start next week. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Fog early, then mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows near 60 and southerly winds at 5-10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows only in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

